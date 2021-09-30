Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 EANGUS Conference brings service members together

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    EANGUS (Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the principles of providing an adequate national defense and promoting the status, welfare, and professionalism of the men and women of the Army and Air National Guard by supporting legislation that provides adequate staffing, pay, benefits, entitlements, equipment, and installations for the National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816156
    VIRIN: 210930-Z-HI248-1001
    Filename: DOD_108606255
    Length: 00:07:55
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 EANGUS Conference brings service members together, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

