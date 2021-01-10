Dr. Golnoosh Hakimdavar, cultural liaison with the Department of State, educates Afghan evacuees on how they can further their education in the United States in support of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Oct, 1 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Quintin Gee, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 18:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DONA ANA, NM, US
This work, Department of State informs Afghan evacuees on educational options, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
