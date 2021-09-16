Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Training Mission (b-roll)

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy has an important mission. They train joint service students and our partnered Allies in fire protection services. Upon graduation, these students fulfill essential services across the globe.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 23:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816142
    VIRIN: 210916-F-DX569-327
    Filename: DOD_108606031
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    312th Training Squadron
    Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy
    3NOX6

