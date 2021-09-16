Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Training Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy has an important mission. They train joint service students and our partnered Allies in fire protection services. Upon graduation, these students fulfill essential services across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 18:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816140
    VIRIN: 210916-F-DX569-097
    Filename: DOD_108606023
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    312th Training Squadron
    Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT