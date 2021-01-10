This morning, members of Team Goodfellow kicked off the 3rd annual suicide prevention awareness 24 hour run/walk at the Mathis Track.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 18:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816137
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-MU509-261
|Filename:
|DOD_108606006
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
