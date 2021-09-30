Service members assist Afghan evacuees in new Urgent Care facility at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex

Medical personnel assist Afghan evacuees while they are staying at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in support of Operation Allies Welcome in New Mexico, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 18:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816123
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-FJ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108605822
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
