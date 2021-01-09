Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghans begin to depart Upshur Village

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Kaitlynn Hendricks 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    The first of the Afghan evacuees to arrive at Upshur Village prepare for their departure to their official destination after completing the application process at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides vulnerable Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sergeant Kaitlynn M. Hendricks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816095
    VIRIN: 211001-M-XH657-001
    Filename: DOD_108605512
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghans begin to depart Upshur Village, by Sgt Kaitlynn Hendricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan Personnel and Afghan evacuees
    Operations Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT