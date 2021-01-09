The first of the Afghan evacuees to arrive at Upshur Village prepare for their departure to their official destination after completing the application process at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides vulnerable Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sergeant Kaitlynn M. Hendricks)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816095
|VIRIN:
|211001-M-XH657-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108605512
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Afghans begin to depart Upshur Village, by Sgt Kaitlynn Hendricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT