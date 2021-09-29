2-18 FA BN Returns from NTC Training at Fort Irwin, 29 September, 2021. The 2-18 FA BN, 75th FA BDE, returned from the National Training Center, landing at Lawton Regional Airport. This B-roll package features an interview with Lt. Col. Frank F. Maxwell, Commander of the battalion, who returned on the final plane of the afternoon. There is also a variety of shots of the Soldiers deplaning and greeting their fellow Soldiers.
00:04:57
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816093
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-CS433-019
|Filename:
|DOD_108605508
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-18 FA BN Returns from NTC Training at Fort Irwin, by 2LT Jacob Clay and Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
