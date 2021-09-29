Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-18 FA BN Returns from NTC Training at Fort Irwin

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jacob Clay and Ygal Kaufman

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    2-18 FA BN Returns from NTC Training at Fort Irwin, 29 September, 2021. The 2-18 FA BN, 75th FA BDE, returned from the National Training Center, landing at Lawton Regional Airport. This B-roll package features an interview with Lt. Col. Frank F. Maxwell, Commander of the battalion, who returned on the final plane of the afternoon. There is also a variety of shots of the Soldiers deplaning and greeting their fellow Soldiers.
    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 16:38
    This work, 2-18 FA BN Returns from NTC Training at Fort Irwin, by 2LT Jacob Clay and Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    NTC
    75th FA BDE
    diamond brigade
    Fot Sill

