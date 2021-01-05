Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Women's History Month

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    March is #WomensHistoryMonth. Women are an integral part of our Team. Take the Department of Emergency Services women for example. Working hard to protect and secure our installation! #PeopleFirst

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 16:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816086
    VIRIN: 210501-A-NU467-565
    Filename: DOD_108605485
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Women's History Month, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2021 WHM

