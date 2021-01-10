Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    FORT CAMPBELL, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    For National Hispanic Heritage Month we recognize Cpl. Rodolfo Hernandez, Medal of Honor recipient for his actions during the Korean War.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816085
    VIRIN: 211001-A-ZY466-491
    Filename: DOD_108605484
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    187th Infantry Regiment
    Rakkasans
    MedalOfHonor
    NationalHispanicHeritageMonth

