    2021 Women's History Month Introductions

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    March is Women's History Month; a time to celebrate the contribution of women to the United States military. Today we honor the women of Fort Sill's Department of Emergency Services for their service. #WomensHistoryMonth

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 16:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816084
    VIRIN: 210501-A-NU467-447
    Filename: DOD_108605466
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: OK, US

    TAGS

    WHM
    WHM2021

