    Task Force McCoy Media Day for Operation Allies Welcome

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general, Task Force McCoy, provides opening remarks during a media day availability at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816049
    VIRIN: 210930-A-CX732-1002
    Filename: DOD_108604950
    Length: 00:20:06
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Afghanistan
    Department of Homeland Security
    Fort McCoy
    U.S. Northern Command
    Operation Allies Welcome

