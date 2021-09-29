Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.

September is National Preparedness Month, a month long campaign to promote emergency awareness and preparedness for natural and man-made disasters. The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron's Emergency Management Flight hosted activities throughout the month including information booths and visiting local schools for educational fun.
|09.29.2021
|10.01.2021 09:18
|Package
|816041
|210930-F-WY226-0001
|DOD_108604837
|00:00:45
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|0
|0
