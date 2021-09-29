Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    September is National Preparedness Month, a month long campaign to promote emergency awareness and preparedness for natural and man-made disasters. The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron's Emergency Management Flight hosted activities throughout the month including information booths and visiting local schools for educational fun.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816041
    VIRIN: 210930-F-WY226-0001
    Filename: DOD_108604837
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love., by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    Altus Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97th Civil Engineer Squadron
    National Preparedness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT