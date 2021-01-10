48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816037" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 48th Fighter Wing was selected to host the first U.S. F-35 squadrons in Europe based on numerous factors, including existing infrastructure, history with supporting fighter operations and the combined training opportunities the United Kingdom has to offer. Nicknamed the “Valkyries,” the squadron was activated at exactly 8:49 and 50 seconds, exactly 30 years to the day since it’s designation as a fighter squadron.