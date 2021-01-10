Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing was selected to host the first U.S. F-35 squadrons in Europe based on numerous factors, including existing infrastructure, history with supporting fighter operations and the combined training opportunities the United Kingdom has to offer. Nicknamed the “Valkyries,” the squadron was activated at exactly 8:49 and 50 seconds, exactly 30 years to the day since it’s designation as a fighter squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816037
    VIRIN: 211001-F-WN564-895
    Filename: DOD_108604739
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    3rd AF
    495th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT