48th Fighter Wing Reactivates the 495th Fighter Squadron

The 48th Fighter Wing was selected to host the first U.S. F-35 squadrons in Europe based on numerous factors, including existing infrastructure, history with supporting fighter operations and the combined training opportunities the United Kingdom has to offer. Nicknamed the “Valkyries,” the squadron was activated at exactly 8:49 and 50 seconds, exactly 30 years to the day since it’s designation as a fighter squadron.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816037
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-WN564-895
|Filename:
|DOD_108604739
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
