    8th Security Forces don't mist

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Security Forces defenders eliminate opposition forces in the fog during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 01:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816017
    VIRIN: 211001-F-TE443-1003
    Filename: DOD_108604164
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Security Forces
    USFK
    Opposition

