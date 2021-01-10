8th Security Forces defenders eliminate opposition forces in the fog during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 01:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816017
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-TE443-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108604164
|Length:
|00:06:56
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 8th Security Forces don't mist, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT