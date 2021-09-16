The 18th Wing hosted the annual POW/MIA 24 hour run during POW/MIA remembrance week at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16-17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 22:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816015
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-PW483-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108603519
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Running for remembrance broll, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
