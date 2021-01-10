Incheon International Airport Arrival Video

This video shows what to expect when arriving at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Produced by the 20th Public Affairs Detachment
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 02:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816014
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-ZZ999-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_108603410
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|28, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
