Checkmate fulfills our Airmen's need for intra-tour development by creating an Airmen-centric talent management application that captures their training, skills, and experiences, compares the information to available developmental opportunities, and provides an individualized flight plan for the Airman’s development.



Background: Checkmate is a web-based talent management app designed to tackle the deliberate talent management of Airmen and NCOs. It was developed by 692 ISRG alumni of the Airman Coders/Galvanize (via TRON) program and managed by the 692 ISRG Talent Management Advisor. Currently, we have one Airmen developing Checkmate part-time. We’re projecting a September - October 2021 launch with basic functionality. Checkmate currently captures an Airmen's unique skills, talents, experiences, interests, and goals.







Vision: The strategic end state for Checkmate is to be a “Match-like” Talent Management App used across each installation in the 480 ISRW and incorporate into AF Talent Management systems. Specifically, when a user accesses Checkmate, they will see all of the potential positions at their location. Each position will have a "0 – 100% match" rating by comparing the Airmen's experience, training, skills, etc., with that of the position’s experience, training, skills, etc. Then, Checkmate will recommend experiences, training, and skills that the Airmen can develop for those positions to increase their match rating.



Impact: Checkmate will transform our force from reactive to proactive development of Airmen and better inform their leaders. Our Airmen will have a greater understanding of their development opportunities and how to prepare themselves. In addition, their leaders will have access to their Airmen's information in a way that current AF Talent Management Systems don't currently meet.