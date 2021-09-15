Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Patrick De Jesus: PACAF Viper Demo Team Crew Chief

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Patrick De Jesus, PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team crew chief, and proud Mexican American, explains what led him to joining the U.S. Air Force, and how he is able share and learn from all of the cultures within the diverse team that makes up the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 22:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816012
    VIRIN: 210930-F-XL819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108603383
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Patrick De Jesus: PACAF Viper Demo Team Crew Chief, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Japan
    crew chief
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    viper
    Strength in Diversity
    PACAFViperDEMO

