Staff Sgt. Patrick De Jesus: PACAF Viper Demo Team Crew Chief

Staff Sgt. Patrick De Jesus, PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team crew chief, and proud Mexican American, explains what led him to joining the U.S. Air Force, and how he is able share and learn from all of the cultures within the diverse team that makes up the U.S. Air Force.