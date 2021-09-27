Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 complete mount-out exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210927-N-N0819-2001 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 completes a mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher and Builder 1st Class Fabian Flores)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816004
    VIRIN: 210927-N-PG340-1001
    Filename: DOD_108603264
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

