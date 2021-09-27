U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 complete mount-out exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816004" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210927-N-N0819-2001 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 completes a mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher and Builder 1st Class Fabian Flores)