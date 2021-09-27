210927-N-N0819-2001 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 completes a mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher and Builder 1st Class Fabian Flores)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816004
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-PG340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108603264
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 complete mount-out exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT