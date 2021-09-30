Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124- September 2021

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the command chief of the Air National Guard, visited Gowen Field on Sept. 11. During the visit, Chief Williams recognized outstanding Guardsmen and discussed issues regarding the health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction and professional development of Airmen, as well as met with various groups and leadership within the wing to tour the facilities and speak to Airmen.

    Air Force One landed at Gowen Field on September 13. President Joe Biden came to Boise to visit the National Interagency Fire Center.

    Do you have what it takes to sing or emcee? Tryouts for Outstanding Airmen of the Year emcee’s and National Anthem Singers will be held Oct 2nd during drill, contact your Chief if you would like to try out! This year, the banquet is January 22 at the Boise Centre.

    Perks of night shift! A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers enjoyed nightly sunsets as they worked well into the evening hours during night flying.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 19:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815986
    VIRIN: 210930-Z-YH478-0001
    Filename: DOD_108603088
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124- September 2021, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force One
    Gowen Field
    124th Fighter Wing

