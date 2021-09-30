124th in 124- September 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the command chief of the Air National Guard, visited Gowen Field on Sept. 11. During the visit, Chief Williams recognized outstanding Guardsmen and discussed issues regarding the health, morale, welfare, job satisfaction and professional development of Airmen, as well as met with various groups and leadership within the wing to tour the facilities and speak to Airmen.



Air Force One landed at Gowen Field on September 13. President Joe Biden came to Boise to visit the National Interagency Fire Center.



Do you have what it takes to sing or emcee? Tryouts for Outstanding Airmen of the Year emcee’s and National Anthem Singers will be held Oct 2nd during drill, contact your Chief if you would like to try out! This year, the banquet is January 22 at the Boise Centre.



Perks of night shift! A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers enjoyed nightly sunsets as they worked well into the evening hours during night flying.