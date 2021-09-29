Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill SHARP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Kimball, Fires Center Chief of Staff, has a message about the SHARP program at Fort Sill to close out Sexual Health Awareness Month. SHARP is here for our Soldiers. If you need help, reach out. #FiresStrong

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815978
    VIRIN: 210929-A-NU467-677
    Filename: DOD_108602912
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill SHARP, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    SHARP
    Soldiers
    People First
    Fires Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT