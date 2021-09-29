Fort Sill SHARP

Col. Michael Kimball, Fires Center Chief of Staff, has a message about the SHARP program at Fort Sill to close out Sexual Health Awareness Month. SHARP is here for our Soldiers. If you need help, reach out. #FiresStrong
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 21:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
