Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll stringer for capstone project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Soliders and Airmen from the California National Guard provide administrative assistance as well as logistical support to local, state and federal healthcare workers at the Oakland Coliseum Mega Vaccination Site, Oakland, Calif., Feburary 2021

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815977
    VIRIN: 210930-Z-QQ538-002
    Filename: DOD_108602911
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll stringer for capstone project, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEEPAKPRASAD Capstone b-roll stringer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT