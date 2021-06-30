A small team from the 17th Medical Group helps ensure firefighting students assigned to the 312th Training Squadron reach their top performance!
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815969
|VIRIN:
|210630-F-MU509-308
|Filename:
|DOD_108602826
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th MDG Human Performance Team (b-roll), by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT