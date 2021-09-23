388th LSS Airman Overcomes Hurdle, Finds Fulfillment

Senior Airman Jimmie Kiser, 388th Logistics Support Squadron material manager, speaks about his upbringing and experiences working in the logistics career field Sept. 23, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The LSS consolidates the maintenance operations flight, the logistics flight, weapons-load training and quality assurance into one unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Couillard)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 19:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815967
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-TT327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108602822
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
