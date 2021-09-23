Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th LSS Airman Overcomes Hurdle, Finds Fulfillment

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Couillard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Senior Airman Jimmie Kiser, 388th Logistics Support Squadron material manager, speaks about his upbringing and experiences working in the logistics career field Sept. 23, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The LSS consolidates the maintenance operations flight, the logistics flight, weapons-load training and quality assurance into one unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Couillard)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815967
    VIRIN: 210930-F-TT327-1001
    Filename: DOD_108602822
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    Career Development
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Logistics Support Squadron
    F-35 Parts Warehouse

