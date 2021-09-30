This Veterans Day, join us for a once in a lifetime event at Arlington National Cemetery: The Centennial Commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
For the past hundred years, the tomb has stood as a people’s monument to service, valor and sacrifice.
We invite you to visit Arlington National Cemetery this November.
For more information and a full list of events, visit www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Tomb100
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 18:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|815965
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-YX869-449
|Filename:
|DOD_108602762
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #Tomb100, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT