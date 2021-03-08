Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists at the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct reconnaissance training, Aug. 03, 2021, at Fort Carson Army Base, Colo. The training provided instruction and preparation for joint all domain command and control (JADC2) operations, as well as practice for increased reconnaissance and precision deep strike (RaPDS) capabilities for the TACP weapon system. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815962
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108602712
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 13 ASOS Reconnaissance Training, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
