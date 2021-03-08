13 ASOS Reconnaissance Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists at the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct reconnaissance training, Aug. 03, 2021, at Fort Carson Army Base, Colo. The training provided instruction and preparation for joint all domain command and control (JADC2) operations, as well as practice for increased reconnaissance and precision deep strike (RaPDS) capabilities for the TACP weapon system. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)