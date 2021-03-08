Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13 ASOS Reconnaissance Training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists at the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct reconnaissance training, Aug. 03, 2021, at Fort Carson Army Base, Colo. The training provided instruction and preparation for joint all domain command and control (JADC2) operations, as well as practice for increased reconnaissance and precision deep strike (RaPDS) capabilities for the TACP weapon system. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815962
    VIRIN: 210803-F-FJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_108602712
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 13 ASOS Reconnaissance Training, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Air Control Party

    Air Combat Command
    TACP
    USAF
    13 ASOS
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

