Afghan evacuees conduct a fitness class to maintain physical fitness at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2021, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Video by SFC John Freese / 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815958
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-HV276-602
|PIN:
|210929
|Filename:
|DOD_108602630
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force McCoy: Afghan Fitness Class, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
