    Task Force McCoy: Afghan Fitness Class

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan evacuees conduct a fitness class to maintain physical fitness at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2021, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Video by SFC John Freese / 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815958
    VIRIN: 210929-A-HV276-602
    PIN: 210929
    Filename: DOD_108602630
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy: Afghan Fitness Class, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

