    VCJCS & Mrs. Hyten Suicide Prevention Month Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John E. Hyten and his wife, Laura Hyten, deliver a message for Suicide Prevention Month. (DOD Video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815950
    VIRIN: 210924-D-WD757-0001
    Filename: DOD_108602552
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCJCS & Mrs. Hyten Suicide Prevention Month Message, by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Gen. Hyten
    VCJCS11

