Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breast Cancer Awareness 2021 - Self Exams and Screenings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Self breast exams and annual screenings are an important part of women’s health. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their life time. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we want to provide information in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815948
    VIRIN: 210929-O-GR663-627
    Filename: DOD_108602540
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breast Cancer Awareness 2021 - Self Exams and Screenings, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Breast Cancer
    Fort Polk
    Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT