As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end, it is important that we keep these conversations going. Together, we can help prevent suicide. Connect to protect. Support is within reach.
National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 18:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|815945
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-BQ943-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108602531
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connect To Protect, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT