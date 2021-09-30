Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end, it is important that we keep these conversations going. Together, we can help prevent suicide. Connect to protect. Support is within reach.

    National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 18:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815945
    VIRIN: 210930-F-BQ943-1000
    Filename: DOD_108602531
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connect To Protect, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide
    MacDill AFB
    Air Force
    Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month
    1-800-273-8255

