Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sgt., to discuss maintaining a positive outlook in the Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021. This video is part of a monthly series exploring Air Force Materiel Command Connect topics. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 15:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815944
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108602527
|Length:
|00:14:37
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Let’s Get It Wright: Outlook, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
