    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sgt., to discuss maintaining a positive outlook in the Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021. This video is part of a monthly series exploring Air Force Materiel Command Connect topics. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815944
    VIRIN: 210930-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108602527
    Length: 00:14:37
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Let’s Get It Wright: Outlook, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    outlook
    88 ABW
    AFMC Connect

