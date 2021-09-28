Air Station Barbers Point conducts medevac off Island of Hawaii

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Dolphin MH-65 helicopter aircrew conducts a medical evacuation 30 miles south-west of of Kona, Island of Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. A crew member aboard the fishing vessel Monterocio had suffered a leg injury and the Dolphin aircrew brought him back to Kona before transferring him to an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules to be transported to Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West)