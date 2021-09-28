A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Dolphin MH-65 helicopter aircrew conducts a medical evacuation 30 miles south-west of of Kona, Island of Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. A crew member aboard the fishing vessel Monterocio had suffered a leg injury and the Dolphin aircrew brought him back to Kona before transferring him to an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules to be transported to Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815942
|VIRIN:
|210928-G-NO310-044
|Filename:
|DOD_108602506
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Station Barbers Point conducts medevac off Island of Hawaii, by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
