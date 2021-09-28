Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Barbers Point conducts medevac off Island of Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Dolphin MH-65 helicopter aircrew conducts a medical evacuation 30 miles south-west of of Kona, Island of Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. A crew member aboard the fishing vessel Monterocio had suffered a leg injury and the Dolphin aircrew brought him back to Kona before transferring him to an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules to be transported to Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815942
    VIRIN: 210928-G-NO310-044
    Filename: DOD_108602506
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, Air Station Barbers Point conducts medevac off Island of Hawaii, by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter
    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu

