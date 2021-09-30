Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Welcome Report September 30, 2021

    GERMANY

    09.30.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the Operation Allies Welcome Report: Kaiserslautern Military Community service members and Red Cross volunteers receive praise from Red Cross leadership for their work during the operation

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:19
    Location: DE

    Red Cross
    AFN Europe
    21TSC
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    StrongerTogether

