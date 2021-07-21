Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Violence from the sky: Marine Raiders certify in MHIET

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Priest 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marine Raiders conduct special-patrol insertion and extraction techniques from a MH-47G Chinook Helicopter during a MARSOF Helicopter Insert Extraction Techniques course in Jacksonville, N.C., July 21-23, 2021. MHIET facilitates a Marine Special Operations Teams rapid infiltration or exfiltration via a rotary or tilt-rotor-wing aircraft, into and/or out of small or restricted, austere and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brennan Priest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815927
    VIRIN: 210721-M-DP209-734
    Filename: DOD_108602212
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Violence from the sky: Marine Raiders certify in MHIET, by Cpl Brennan Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARSOC
    Raiders
    Marine Special Operations Command
    USMCNews

