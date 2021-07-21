Violence from the sky: Marine Raiders certify in MHIET

Marine Raiders conduct special-patrol insertion and extraction techniques from a MH-47G Chinook Helicopter during a MARSOF Helicopter Insert Extraction Techniques course in Jacksonville, N.C., July 21-23, 2021. MHIET facilitates a Marine Special Operations Teams rapid infiltration or exfiltration via a rotary or tilt-rotor-wing aircraft, into and/or out of small or restricted, austere and amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brennan Priest)
|07.21.2021
|09.30.2021 15:45
|Video Productions
|815927
|210721-M-DP209-734
|DOD_108602212
|00:01:28
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|0
|0
