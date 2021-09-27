2000th Launch: Making it Personal

Spectators share their thoughts about the launch of Team a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, on Sept. 27, at 11:12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The Atlas V carried the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 observatory satellite and placed it into a near-polar, sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base and this marked the historic 2000th launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815915
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-WY757-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108601914
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
