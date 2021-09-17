Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Memorial 2021

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Moody Air Force Base hosted a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour remembrance run Sept. 17, 2021. Capt. Jared Applebaum, 93d Air Ground Operations Wing executive officer, shared his perspectives about continuing to honor all those who have suffered greatly for our nation and how to never forget their sacrifices.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815912
    VIRIN: 210917-F-FJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_108601906
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Memorial 2021, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    POW/MIA
    POW MIA
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

