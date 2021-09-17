Moody Air Force Base hosted a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour remembrance run Sept. 17, 2021. Capt. Jared Applebaum, 93d Air Ground Operations Wing executive officer, shared his perspectives about continuing to honor all those who have suffered greatly for our nation and how to never forget their sacrifices.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815912
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108601906
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Memorial 2021, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
