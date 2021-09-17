POW/MIA Memorial 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Moody Air Force Base hosted a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour remembrance run Sept. 17, 2021. Capt. Jared Applebaum, 93d Air Ground Operations Wing executive officer, shared his perspectives about continuing to honor all those who have suffered greatly for our nation and how to never forget their sacrifices.