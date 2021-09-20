Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resilience with Staff Sergeant Cannon

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Sometimes life can knock you down, but there are things you can do to practice being resilient. See what Staff Sergeant Cannon does to practice resiliency.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:29
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resilience with Staff Sergeant Cannon, by MSgt Kelly Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ang
    resilience
    air force
    peo
    ddrp
    angcares

