Col. Nate Surrey, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander provided remarks as the installation's Main Gate reopened after a summer of construction and upgrades. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, held Sept. 23, members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, U.S. Army Alaska Commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Eifler, and Directorate of Public Works, contractors and Directorate of Emergency Services personnel were present to celebrate the event.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815903
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-XA877-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108601878
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright Main Gate reopens ahead of schedule, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
