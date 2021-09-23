Fort Wainwright Main Gate reopens ahead of schedule

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Nate Surrey, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander provided remarks as the installation's Main Gate reopened after a summer of construction and upgrades. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, held Sept. 23, members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, U.S. Army Alaska Commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Eifler, and Directorate of Public Works, contractors and Directorate of Emergency Services personnel were present to celebrate the event.