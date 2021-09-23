Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright Main Gate reopens ahead of schedule

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Col. Nate Surrey, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander provided remarks as the installation's Main Gate reopened after a summer of construction and upgrades. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, held Sept. 23, members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, U.S. Army Alaska Commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Eifler, and Directorate of Public Works, contractors and Directorate of Emergency Services personnel were present to celebrate the event.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:06
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Fort Wainwright
    Main Gate
    USAG Alaska
    Col. Nate Surrey

