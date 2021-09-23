Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining the Mississippi River navigation channel is vital to the regional economy

    KELLOGG, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Dan DeVaney, St. Paul District channel maintenance coordinator, discusses the importance of maintaining the Mississippi River navigation channel and the river's economic importance.

    This work, Maintaining the Mississippi River navigation channel is vital to the regional economy, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

