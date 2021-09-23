Dan DeVaney, St. Paul District channel maintenance coordinator, discusses the importance of maintaining the Mississippi River navigation channel and the river's economic importance.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815894
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108601672
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|KELLOGG, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining the Mississippi River navigation channel is vital to the regional economy, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
