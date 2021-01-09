Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transatlantic Middle East District Internship/Summer Hire Program

    09.01.2021

    Video by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    An internship with the US Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District in Winchester, Virginia is more than just a chance to learn and get valuable experience. In some cases, it can set students on a continuous learning path that could lead to a life-long career in STEM. We are looking for high school and college students interested in pursuing careers in engineering, architecture, or an associated field.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 11:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transatlantic Middle East District Internship/Summer Hire Program, by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Internship Program
    Middle East District
    Summer Hire Program
    Careers in STEM

