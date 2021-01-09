An internship with the US Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District in Winchester, Virginia is more than just a chance to learn and get valuable experience. In some cases, it can set students on a continuous learning path that could lead to a life-long career in STEM. We are looking for high school and college students interested in pursuing careers in engineering, architecture, or an associated field.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815885
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-MN535-0004
|PIN:
|535004
|Filename:
|DOD_108601067
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Transatlantic Middle East District Internship/Summer Hire Program, by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT