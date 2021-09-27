Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bergheim Bat Sanctuary Rehabilitation and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bergheim Church in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, was rehabilitated to become a bat sanctuary in a partnership between the 7th Army Training Command and the Bundesforst. On September 27, 2021 the partners came together to celebrate the completion of the bat sanctuary. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    This work, Bergheim Bat Sanctuary Rehabilitation and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SPC Nathaniel Gayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Bat Sanctuary

