U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, Sept. 27-28. Townsend travelled to Libya with U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland where they met with interim Government of National Unity Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Abdulhamid Dabaiba, in advance of the December 24 elections and to support the country's stabilization and national reconciliation. (Video by: U.S. Embassy to Libya)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 05:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815858
|VIRIN:
|210928-Z-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108599280
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFRICOM Commander concludes visit to Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT