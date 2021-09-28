Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Commander concludes visit to Libya, Algeria, Tunisia

    LIBYA

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, Sept. 27-28. Townsend travelled to Libya with U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland where they met with interim Government of National Unity Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Abdulhamid Dabaiba, in advance of the December 24 elections and to support the country's stabilization and national reconciliation. (Video by: U.S. Embassy to Libya)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 05:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LY

    Tunisia
    Algeria
    Libya

