AFRICOM Commander concludes visit to Libya, Algeria, Tunisia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815858" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, Sept. 27-28. Townsend travelled to Libya with U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland where they met with interim Government of National Unity Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Abdulhamid Dabaiba, in advance of the December 24 elections and to support the country's stabilization and national reconciliation. (Video by: U.S. Embassy to Libya)