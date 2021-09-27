AFRICOM Commander concludes visit to Libya, Algeria, Tunisia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, Sept. 27-28. In Algeria, Townsend, accompanied by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Gautam Rana, met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Lt. Gen. Said Chanegriha. (Video by: U.S. Embassy to Algeria)