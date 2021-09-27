Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Commander concludes visit to Libya, Algeria, Tunisia

    ALGERIA

    09.27.2021

    U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, Sept. 27-28. In Algeria, Townsend, accompanied by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Gautam Rana, met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Lt. Gen. Said Chanegriha. (Video by: U.S. Embassy to Algeria)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 05:16
    Location: DZ

    Tunisia
    Algeria
    Libya

