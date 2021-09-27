Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Flossenbuerg Concentration Camp Memorial Staff Ride

    FLOSSENBUERG, BY, GERMANY

    09.27.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers and staff from 7th Army Training Command participated in a staff ride and educational seminar at the Flossenbuerg Concentration Camp Memorial (FCCM), Flossenbuerg, Germany on Sept. 27, 2021. This seminar is part of a series of staff rides facilitating community outreach and understanding between the Bavarian and U.S. military communities. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815850
    VIRIN: 210927-A-NJ170-706
    Filename: DOD_108599204
    Length: 00:09:30
    Location: FLOSSENBUERG, BY, DE

