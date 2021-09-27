B-Roll Flossenbuerg Concentration Camp Memorial Staff Ride

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815850" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and staff from 7th Army Training Command participated in a staff ride and educational seminar at the Flossenbuerg Concentration Camp Memorial (FCCM), Flossenbuerg, Germany on Sept. 27, 2021. This seminar is part of a series of staff rides facilitating community outreach and understanding between the Bavarian and U.S. military communities. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)