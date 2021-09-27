U.S. Soldiers and staff from 7th Army Training Command participated in a staff ride and educational seminar at the Flossenbuerg Concentration Camp Memorial (FCCM), Flossenbuerg, Germany on Sept. 27, 2021. This seminar is part of a series of staff rides facilitating community outreach and understanding between the Bavarian and U.S. military communities. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815850
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-NJ170-706
|Filename:
|DOD_108599204
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|FLOSSENBUERG, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Flossenbuerg Concentration Camp Memorial Staff Ride, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
