Bergheim Church in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, was rehabilitated to become a bat sanctuary in a partnership between the 7th Army Training Command and the Bundesforst. On September 27, 2021 the partners came together to celebrate the completion of the bat sanctuary. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)
|09.27.2021
|09.30.2021 09:19
|B-Roll
|815849
|210927-A-TC177-578
|DOD_108599203
|00:10:04
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|1
|1
This work, Bat Sanctuary B-roll, by SPC Nathaniel Gayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
