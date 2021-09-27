Bat Sanctuary B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815849" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bergheim Church in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, was rehabilitated to become a bat sanctuary in a partnership between the 7th Army Training Command and the Bundesforst. On September 27, 2021 the partners came together to celebrate the completion of the bat sanctuary. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)