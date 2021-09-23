Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC CC General Jaqueline Van Ovost Visits 521st AMOW

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    General Jaqueline Van Ovost, Commander or Air Mobility Command, talked about the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing efforts during Operation Allies Welcome at Ramstein Air Base.
    Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo narrates the video describing General Van Ovost's and her command chief's, Chief Master Sergeant Brian Kruzelnick, visit to Ramstein AB and 521st's contributions to OAR.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 07:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815847
    VIRIN: 210923-F-FK174-002
    Filename: DOD_108599200
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    Ramstein Air Base
    521st AMOW
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Van Ovost
    Operation Allies Welcome
    OAW

