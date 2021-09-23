General Jaqueline Van Ovost, Commander or Air Mobility Command, talked about the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing efforts during Operation Allies Welcome at Ramstein Air Base.
Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo narrates the video describing General Van Ovost's and her command chief's, Chief Master Sergeant Brian Kruzelnick, visit to Ramstein AB and 521st's contributions to OAR.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 07:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|815847
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-FK174-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108599200
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC CC General Jaqueline Van Ovost Visits 521st AMOW, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
