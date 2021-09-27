Bergheim Bat Sanctuary Interviews

In a partnership between the 7th Army Training Command and the Bundesforst, St. Agid Bergheim Church in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, was rehabilitated for use as a bat sanctuary. In a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 27, 2021 the project's completion was celebrated by U.S. Army Soldiers and staff, Bundesforst leaders and staff, and local leaders. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)
