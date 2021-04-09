Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Entertainment brings All-Star Soccer Players to Wiesbaden - B Roll

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Former and current U.S. Women's Soccer players visited service members and families stationed in Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany, Sept. 3 - 4, 2021, as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment All-Star Soccer Tour conducted throughout Germany. While visiting the surrounding barracks, the soccer players held meet and greets and conducted a youth soccer clinic on Sept. 4, in coordination with the Wiesbaden Family Morale and Welfare Recreation Child and Youth Services, youth sports program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Soccer
    AAFES
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Wiesbaden
    Youth Sports
    CYS

