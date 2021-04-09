Armed Forces Entertainment brings All-Star Soccer Players to Wiesbaden - B Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former and current U.S. Women's Soccer players visited service members and families stationed in Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany, Sept. 3 - 4, 2021, as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment All-Star Soccer Tour conducted throughout Germany. While visiting the surrounding barracks, the soccer players held meet and greets and conducted a youth soccer clinic on Sept. 4, in coordination with the Wiesbaden Family Morale and Welfare Recreation Child and Youth Services, youth sports program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)