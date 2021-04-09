Former and current U.S. Women's Soccer players visited service members and families stationed in Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany, Sept. 3 - 4, 2021, as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment All-Star Soccer Tour conducted throughout Germany. While visiting the surrounding barracks, the soccer players held meet and greets and conducted a youth soccer clinic on Sept. 4, in coordination with the Wiesbaden Family Morale and Welfare Recreation Child and Youth Services, youth sports program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
This work, Armed Forces Entertainment brings All-Star Soccer Players to Wiesbaden - B Roll, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
