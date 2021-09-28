Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFS, EOD Clear the Scene

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Security Forces and Explosive Ordinance Disposal clear the scene during a routine training event.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815825
    VIRIN: 210928-F-TE443-1001
    Filename: DOD_108599031
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS, EOD Clear the Scene, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    EOD
    8th FW

